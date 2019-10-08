The flower from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ is ready to put the petal to the metal

As the competition heats up for the second season of “The Masked Singer,” the flower finds its roots on stage as it plots to pluck out the other masked contestants one by one.

RELATED: Panda reveal: ‘Sentimental favorite’ packs a punch, but doesn’t make the cut on ‘The Masked Singer’

The flower is the only mask in the history of the show to have human facial features, and it is certain to show the audience a good time once and “floral.”

RELATED: The skeleton from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ has a bone to pick with the competition

“I blossom in every field I plant myself in, and I’m here to branch out yet again,” said the masked contestant behind the flower.

As the competition heats up for the second season of “The Masked Singer,” the flower finds its roots on stage as it plots to pluck out the other masked contestants one by one.

The extremely beautiful and complicated design is sure to grow on the audience especially with its head that contains over 30 layers individually hand-sewn petals.

Advertisement

Watch the flower blossom on “The Masked Singer” Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT.