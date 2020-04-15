Why grocery stores are working to have employees classified as ‘first responders’ amid COVID-19

They’re on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, they can’t work from home, and are constantly exposed to people.

They are grocery store workers, but should they be considered "first responders?"

Supermarket chains like Fry's, Albertsons, and the United Foodworkers Union say their employees risk their lives every day and are calling on federal and state leaders to temporarily classify grocery store employees as first responders.

“It’s important to be identified as temporary first responders to get us access to emergency personnel equipment such as masks and gloves," explains Pam Giannonatti, Fry’s Corporate Manager.

There are reports that about 40 supermarket workers around the country have died because of COVID-19.

Many stores have already taken safety measures, such as installing Plexiglas at cash registers to form a barrier between cashiers and customers, and floor markers telling customers how far apart they should be standing in line.

Stores have also been actively hiring. “We have hired over the last 4 weeks over 2100 new associates," Giannonatti said, adding, “The need is out there and they are willing to take on a job whatever that might be.”‬

Fry’s, Albertsons and Safeway employees received one-time bonuses and a temporary $2/hour pay raise. They’re also offered masks and gloves to wear.

But still, many workers fear for their health, and feel they deserve the "first responder" designation as they continue to work and interact with thousands of people on a daily basis.

“We are just really shouting about it to our federal and state leaders, we really need this to be an immediate action not only to protect our workers who are on the frontlines and customers who are in our stores," Giannonatti said.

Fry’s and Albertsons say they are both still actively hiring, and have seen an increase in applicants.

Fry’s aims to hire at least 500 more people in Arizona for entry-level and managerial positions.