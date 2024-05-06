Wildfire burns northeast of Phoenix; Trump warned of jail time l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - Crews are battling a wildfire that has shut down a road in the Tonto National Forest near Bartlett Lake, an elderly man died in a north Phoenix crash, the latest developments in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 6.
1. Wildfire shuts down road near Bartlett Lake
Featured
The Horse Fire broke out on May 5 near Horseshoe Lake. The fire is estimated to be 100 acres.
2. Deadly crash shuts down north Phoenix intersection
Elderly man killed in north Phoenix crash
Phoenix Police say an elderly man died in a crash involving at least two vehicles near 40th Street and Cactus Road.
3. Trump fined, warned of jail time
Featured
Trump's hush money trial resumes Monday with more witness testimony as the trial enters its 12th day. Prosecutors are setting the stage for testimony from Michael Cohen.
4. Double stabbing in Litchfield Park
Double stabbing under investigation in Litchfield Park
A man and a woman are expected to survive after both were stabbed during an altercation near Litchfield and Indian School Roads.
5. ‘Titanic’ actor dies at 79
Featured
Actor Bernard Hill, who delivered a rousing cry before leading his people into battle in "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as the captain in "Titanic," has died.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/6/24
A sunny and nice day in the Valley with a high in the 80s.