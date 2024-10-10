Wildfire forces evacuations in southern Arizona; Hurricane Milton latest l Morning News Brief

A growing wildfire southeast of the Valley has forced some people out of their homes; Hurricane Milton has caused deaths, flooding and power outages in Florida; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 10.

1. Wildfire forces evacuations

The Flood Fire in Pinal County. (Photo by Golder Ranch Fire District)

Some residents near Oracle Junction in Pinal County have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a growing wildfire. Read more here.

2. Hurricane Milton latest

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night near Siesta Key, Florida. (Credit: NOAA)

Hurricane Milton moved through Florida on Thursday after slamming into the state as a Category 3 storm – causing at least four deaths, flooding, and millions of people without power. Read more here.

3. Man shot by masked suspects

Police say a man is expected to survive after being assaulted and shot by masked suspects early Thursday morning in Glendale. Read more here.

4. Social Security COLA increase

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 18: Blank U.S. Treasury checks are run through a printer at the U.S. Treasury printing facility July 18, 2011, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Social Security recipients will receive a 2.5% increase in their monthly checks in 2025. Read more here.

5. Kennedy family matriarch dies

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: Ethel Kennedy talks with people during an event in the room where John F. Kennedy announced his candidacy for US president on Capitol Hill January 20, 2011, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, has died at 96, according to her family. Read more here.

Today's weather

A warm and sunny day in the Valley with a high near 106°F. Read more here.