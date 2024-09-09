Expand / Collapse search

Winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa; dramatic Elks Lodge crash caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

Published  September 9, 2024 6:47pm MST
From a dramatic weekend crash at a far East Valley Elks Lodge that was caught on camera to a deadly crash along a Phoenix area freeway on Monday, here's a look at some of our top stories.

From a winning lottery ticket sold in the East Valley to dramatic moments captured by a camera over the weekend at a far East Valley Elks Lodge, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 9, 2024.

1. Check your lottery tickets!

$7.8M lottery ticket sold at Mesa grocery store
$7.8M lottery ticket sold at Mesa grocery store

A lottery ticket worth millions of dollars was sold at an East Valley grocery store near Ellsworth and Brown Roads, officials said.

2. New video shows crash at far East Valley Elks Lodge

Elks Lodge crash video released; 30 people hurt
Elks Lodge crash video released; 30 people hurt

Authorities say a vehicle crashed into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, injuring 30 people.

3. Deadly crash along Phoenix area freeway

Woman killed, children hurt in rollover crash near I-10/I-17 Stack
Woman killed, children hurt in rollover crash near I-10/I-17 Stack

The single-vehicle crash happened on Sept. 9 along the transition ramp from eastbound Interstate 10 to southbound I-17, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

4. New details on suspect in deadly police officer shooting

Suspect in shooting that killed Phoenix officer is an investigative lead in another case: PD
Suspect in shooting that killed Phoenix officer is an investigative lead in another case: PD

We are learning more about the man arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a Phoenix Police officer last week.

5. Grisly find in Phoenix

Skeletal remains found at a Phoenix mountain range, PD says
Skeletal remains found at a Phoenix mountain range, PD says

The skeletal remains of a person were found along a mountain range in Phoenix on Monday.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Above-normal temps expected this week in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Above-normal temps expected this week in Phoenix

The high on Sept. 9 in Phoenix will be about 108°F.