Winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa; dramatic Elks Lodge crash caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

Video shows Elks Lodge crash | Nightly Roundup
From a dramatic weekend crash at a far East Valley Elks Lodge that was caught on camera to a deadly crash along a Phoenix area freeway on Monday, here's a look at some of our top stories.
here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 9, 2024.
1. Check your lottery tickets!
A lottery ticket worth millions of dollars was sold at an East Valley grocery store near Ellsworth and Brown Roads, officials said.
2. New video shows crash at far East Valley Elks Lodge
Authorities say a vehicle crashed into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, injuring 30 people.
3. Deadly crash along Phoenix area freeway
The single-vehicle crash happened on Sept. 9 along the transition ramp from eastbound Interstate 10 to southbound I-17, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
4. New details on suspect in deadly police officer shooting
We are learning more about the man arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a Phoenix Police officer last week.
5. Grisly find in Phoenix
The skeletal remains of a person were found along a mountain range in Phoenix on Monday.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The high on Sept. 9 in Phoenix will be about 108°F.