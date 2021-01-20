Winter storm warning issued for parts of north-central Arizona

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of north-central Arizona, with snow and hazardous travel conditions expected in much of Yavapai County and across southern Coconino and Navajo counties.

The National Weather Service said the warning for cold and wet weather will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday, January 22 until 5 p.m. Sunday at about 6000 feet (1,829 meters) as snow levels drop Friday night. Periods of snowfall are expected through Sunday, the weather service said.

Predicted snowfall amounts through Sunday included up to 17 inches (43 centimeters) in Flagstaff and up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) in Prescott.

Additional snowfall in the region is forecast for Monday and into Tuesday with snow levels dropping to about 2500 feet (762 meters).

Advertisement

The Arizona Department of Transportation urged drivers to delay travel in affected areas if possible and said people who do travel should take an emergency kit.

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.