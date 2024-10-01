Woman arrested after fentanyl was found in her luggage at Sky Harbor: Phoenix PD

The Brief A woman was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, according to Phoenix Police A spokesperson said vacuum-sealed fentanyl were found in the woman's luggage.



Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a woman after they found fentanyl in her luggage.

In a statement made to the department's X (formerly Twitter) page, officials said the woman was traveling to Atlanta from Phoenix when six vacuum-sealed kilo bricks of fentanyl were found in her checked luggage.

"The suspect luggage did not pass TSA's security screening after finding an anomaly inside," read a portion of the statement.

Officials did not identify the woman arrested.