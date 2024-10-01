Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested after fentanyl was found in her luggage at Sky Harbor: Phoenix PD

By
Published  October 1, 2024 11:24am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a woman after they found fentanyl in her luggage.

In a statement made to the department's X (formerly Twitter) page, officials said the woman was traveling to Atlanta from Phoenix when six vacuum-sealed kilo bricks of fentanyl were found in her checked luggage.

Image 1 of 3

(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

"The suspect luggage did not pass TSA's security screening after finding an anomaly inside," read a portion of the statement.

Officials did not identify the woman arrested.