Woman arrested after fentanyl was found in her luggage at Sky Harbor: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a woman after they found fentanyl in her luggage.
In a statement made to the department's X (formerly Twitter) page, officials said the woman was traveling to Atlanta from Phoenix when six vacuum-sealed kilo bricks of fentanyl were found in her checked luggage.
(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)
"The suspect luggage did not pass TSA's security screening after finding an anomaly inside," read a portion of the statement.
Officials did not identify the woman arrested.