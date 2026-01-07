Expand / Collapse search
Woman dead after ICE officer-involved shooting; tribal officer accused of sexual assault | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  January 7, 2026 6:45pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Woman dead after ICE officer-involved shooting; Arizona tribal police officer accused of sex assault; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

1. Latest on deadly ICE-involved shooting

We are learning more about a woman who died after she was shot by an ICE officer during an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota.

What they're saying:

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, and while Federal officials are claiming self-defense, the mayor of Minneapolis cast doubts on the claim during news conference that featured profane language.

2. Congressman voices concerns after ICE facility visit

A California Congressman said a recent visit to a controversial ICE detention center revealed what he described as serious human rights concerns.

What He Said:

Rep. Ro Khanna (D) described meeting with 47 detainees. Many of the detainees were in tears, and some told him, "We are human beings. We should not be treated like animals or murderers."

3. Tribal police officer accused of sexual assault

A tribal police officer in Arizona is accused of "forcibly raping" and kidnapping victims in the tribe. 

What we know:

If convicted, 42-year-old Karl Eugene Leslie could face up to life in prison.

4. Arrest made following alleged assault at community center

Man arrested after 6 seniors assaulted at Tempe community center

Tempe Police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted six seniors at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center.

An investigation is underway after six seniors were allegedly assaulted at a community center in Tempe.

What Police Said:

Police said the alleged assaults happened at around 11:30 a.m., and at least one of the victims had to be taken to the hospital. A suspect has been identified.

5. What's next for the Arizona Cardinals?

Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon fired | FOX 10 Talks Sports

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon fired following dismal third season that ended with 3-14 record. Gannon's once-promising head coaching tenure with the Cardinals is done following a dismal third season that started with high expectations but quickly collapsed thanks to injuries, embarrassing gaffes and a long string of losses that became increasingly noncompetitive. Now the franchise is preparing for a rebuild — again.

Following one of the worst seasons in team history, the Arizona Cardinals are searching for their next coach after firing Jonathan Gannon.

Big picture view:

With Gannon now gone, a number of people are rumored to be in the running for the coaching spot, including some big names.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 1/7/26

A line of rain swept across Arizona on Wednesday, bringing chilly temperatures, and even snow to the high country. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on the storm's track.

