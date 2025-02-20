Woman saved from burning truck along US 60 meets her rescuers

The Brief A woman who was pulled from a burning pickup truck on Feb. 18 is set to meet her rescuers. The fiery crash happened near US 60 and Greenfield.



A woman who was rescued from a pickup truck after a crash along US 60 earlier in the week is reunited with the two people who helped rescue her.

The reunion between Aymee Ruiz, Chandler Police officer Brian Larison, and Peoria firefighter Asa Paguia took place in Chandler during the afternoon hours of Feb. 20.

What Ruiz Said:

"My heart felt full, seeing their faces again. There's really no words to describe it," said Aymee Ruiz. "How do you say ‘thank you’ like that? What do you say besides ‘thank you?’"

Ruiz called what Larison and Paguia did on that fateful day ‘heroic.’

The backstory:

The crash happened near US 60 and Greenfield at around 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 18.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a cement mixer rear-ended the pickup truck, causing it to catch fire.

After the crash, Larison and Paguia broke the truck's window, and pulled the woman to safety.

"She clung to me on the side of the road and I just held her. I just told her I had her," Paguia said earlier.