Woman saved from burning truck along US 60 meets her rescuers

Updated  February 20, 2025 1:50pm MST
Mesa
Woman pulled from burning truck meets her rescuers

Aymee Ruiz, who was pulled from her burning pickup truck on Feb. 18 along US 60 in Mesa, is reunited with a Chandler police officer and a Peoria firefighter who helped rescue her. The reunion happened just days after the fiery crash happened.

The Brief

    • A woman who was pulled from a burning pickup truck on Feb. 18 is set to meet her rescuers.
    • The fiery crash happened near US 60 and Greenfield.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A woman who was rescued from a pickup truck after a crash along US 60 earlier in the week is reunited with the two people who helped rescue her.

The reunion between Aymee Ruiz, Chandler Police officer Brian Larison, and Peoria firefighter Asa Paguia took place in Chandler during the afternoon hours of Feb. 20.

What Ruiz Said:

"My heart felt full, seeing their faces again. There's really no words to describe it," said Aymee Ruiz. "How do you say ‘thank you’ like that? What do you say besides ‘thank you?’"

Ruiz called what Larison and Paguia did on that fateful day ‘heroic.’

Officer's heroic efforts save woman from burning car

Helmet camera footage shows the dramatic rescue of a woman from a burning car after it was involved in a crash with a cement truck in Mesa.

The backstory:

The crash happened near US 60 and Greenfield at around 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 18.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a cement mixer rear-ended the pickup truck, causing it to catch fire.

After the crash, Larison and Paguia broke the truck's window, and pulled the woman to safety.

"She clung to me on the side of the road and I just held her. I just told her I had her," Paguia said earlier.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Chandler Police Department.

