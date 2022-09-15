Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in Litchfield Park after apparent home invasion

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in a possible home invasion in Litchfield Park on Thursday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 127th Avenue and Camelback

"Preliminary information was that possibly three suspects entered the home and shots were fired," officials said.

The woman was hospitalized but is expected to survive her injuries.

No suspect information was released.

The scene of a shooting investigation near 127th Avenue and Camelback.

The scene of a shooting investigation near 127th Avenue and Camelback.

