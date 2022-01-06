Woman shot, killed by police inside Prescott bank

A woman died after she was shot by police inside a Prescott bank on Jan. 5.

According to the Prescott Police Department, officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a Wells Fargo bank near Willow Creek Road and Sandretto Drive for reports of an armed woman threatening employees.

"Upon arrival, a Prescott Police Officer located the suspect still inside the bank," police said in a news release. "This initial contact resulted in the officer utilizing lethal force against the suspect."

The woman was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds before being taken to a hospital where she later died. Her identity was not released.

No officers were injured.

"As is our standard practice, we have asked an outside agency, in this case the Arizona Department of Public Safety, to conduct the investigation," police said.

