Developing

Woman thrown from a boat on Lake Pleasant fighting for her life, authorities say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:43PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Lake Pleasant rescue on May 8, 2022

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - An 83-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a boating incident on Lake Pleasant Sunday, May 8.

Kurt Walker with Peoria Fire and Medical says when crews arrived, they found a woman who had been thrown out of the boat from a "large wave from the wind." Others were thrown from the boat but she was the only person badly injured.

The woman was taken out of the water and loaded onto a rescue boat. She was then taken to the hospital in very critical condition, Walker says.

No further information is available on this incident.

This marks the third week in a row that crews responded to Lake Pleasant for a serious incident.

Prior to this incident, 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev was found on the night of April 24, about 21 feet below the surface of Lake Pleasant. A week later, on May 1, an unidentified man's body was found 25-feet underwater near Jet Ski Point.

