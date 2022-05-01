Lake Pleasant sees possible drowning just a week after a 20-year-old man was found dead underwater: MCSO

article

A man swimming in Lake Pleasant on the afternoon of Sunday, May 1 went underwater and never came back up, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

At around 4 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning at the lake. When they arrived, Sgt. Monica Bretado says they learned the man reportedly wasn't wearing a life jacket while swimming.

Crews still haven't found the man and the search is still underway.

A week ago on April 24, 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev was found about 21 feet below the surface of Lake Pleasant.

"There [are] no signs of foul play," read a portion of the brief statement on Aranbayev's death.

In an earlier statement, Sgt. Calbert Gillett with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office further detailed the incident, writing that, "We had an adult male who swam from a boat to shore and attempted the swim back when he went under and didn’t resurface. This incident happened at the Agua Fria arm area at Lake Pleasant. Deputies are currently searching."

Cpt. Mark Barbee with the Peoria Fire and Medical Department said offers some warnings for those who plan to head to the lake.

"We always want you to know when you're out on the water, you have a cell phone handy, and everyone should have a floatation device," he advised.

No further information is available.

