Woman, two young boys hospitalized in crash near 75th Ave and Buckeye

Three people, including a 3-year-old and 7-year-old child, have been hospitalized after a crash involving two cars near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Dec. 2, fire officials say.

Phoenix fire crews arrived at the crash Wednesday afternoon to find a head-on collision involving a truck and a small car.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including a 32-year-old woman and a 3-year-old and 7-year-old boy. The woman is in stable condition, and the two boys are seriously injured.

