Women take over Monday nights on FOX with fall shows ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘L.A.’s Finest’

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 3:31 PM MDT until SAT 4:00 PM MDT, Apache County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 2:24 PM MST until SAT 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 3:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow

Women take over Monday nights on FOX with fall shows ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘L.A.’s Finest’

By Austin Williams
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Don’t miss the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” Starring Kim Cattrall on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT following the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT. (FOX )

LOS ANGELES - Iconic female characters are taking over FOX Monday nights this fall with the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest” and the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” which are both coming to screens on Sept. 21. 

Fans of the iconic “Bad Boys” franchise are sure to be blown away by a series set in the same universe, where Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union take on a powerful drug cartel out for revenge.

L.A.‘s Finest stars Alba and Union as two LAPD detectives taking on Los Angeles’ most dangerous criminals, and they’re not playing any more games. 

For those more intrigued by wealth and power with outrageously soapy results, Kim Cattrall (Sex in the City) is making her long-awaited return to television with a Gothic family soap called “Filthy Rich.”

The show centers around the aftermath of the death of Cattrall’s character’s husband, a wealthy Christian television network pioneer, who is later revealed to have three illegitimate children, all of whom are written in his will. 

Monumental twists and turns follow in a dramatic world where everyone has an ulterior motive. 

Don’t miss the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” Starring Kim Cattrall on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT following the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT.


 