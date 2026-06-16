Worker killed after walking into spinning plane propeller at Arizona airport: FAA

The Brief An employee at Marana Regional Airport was killed in an accident on June 13. According to the FAA, the worker died after walking into a plane's spinning propeller. The victim was reportedly identified as a 40-year-old Tucson man.



In southern Arizona, an investigation is underway after a worker at an airport was killed in a horrific accident.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on June 13 at Marana Regional Airport. According to the FAA, after a Cessna 208B landed and was parked, an airport employee walked into the airplane's propeller, which was still running.

The worker was killed.

Dig deeper:

KOLD News 13 reports the worker was identified as Eduardo Hernandez, a 40-year-old Tucson man.

Map of Marana Regional Airport: