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Worker killed after walking into spinning plane propeller at Arizona airport: FAA

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Pima County
Published June 16, 2026 7:03 AM MST
Published June 16, 2026 7:03 AM MST

The Brief

    • An employee at Marana Regional Airport was killed in an accident on June 13.
    • According to the FAA, the worker died after walking into a plane's spinning propeller.
    • The victim was reportedly identified as a 40-year-old Tucson man.

MARANA, Ariz. - In southern Arizona, an investigation is underway after a worker at an airport was killed in a horrific accident.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on June 13 at Marana Regional Airport. According to the FAA, after a Cessna 208B landed and was parked, an airport employee walked into the airplane's propeller, which was still running.

The worker was killed.

Dig deeper:

KOLD News 13 reports the worker was identified as Eduardo Hernandez, a 40-year-old Tucson man.

Map of Marana Regional Airport:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an FAA accident and incident notification created on June 15, 2026, and an article from KOLD 13 News in Tucson.

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