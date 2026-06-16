Worker killed after walking into spinning plane propeller at Arizona airport: FAA
MARANA, Ariz. - In southern Arizona, an investigation is underway after a worker at an airport was killed in a horrific accident.
What we know:
The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on June 13 at Marana Regional Airport. According to the FAA, after a Cessna 208B landed and was parked, an airport employee walked into the airplane's propeller, which was still running.
The worker was killed.
Dig deeper:
KOLD News 13 reports the worker was identified as Eduardo Hernandez, a 40-year-old Tucson man.
Map of Marana Regional Airport:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an FAA accident and incident notification created on June 15, 2026, and an article from KOLD 13 News in Tucson.