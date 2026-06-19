World Cup: Phoenix Rising hosts packed Team USA watch party

The Brief The U.S. National Soccer Team advanced to the World Cup knockout round after defeating Australia 2-0. Arizona soccer fans gathered at Arcadia Tavern in Phoenix for a watch party hosted by Phoenix Rising. Team USA secured a knockout berth after only two matches despite the absence of injured forward Christian Pulisic.



The U.S. National Soccer Team has advanced to the knockout round at the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Australia, despite the absence of their star forward. It marks the first time ever that they have clinched a knockout berth after only two matches.

Local perspective:

In the Phoenix area, fans packed Arcadia Tavern on the afternoon of June 19 to watch history in action, at an event hosted by the Phoenix Rising soccer team.

The watch party was filled with a sea of red, white, and blue, and the energy was electric. Even with the absence of Christian Puilisic, fans never doubted Team USA.

"Pulisic is out today but Pepi’s gonna fill in and he’s gonna score. We already put in a bet on that," one fan said.

"We’re a little sad that Pulisic won’t be there but I’m sure they can get a win so we’re so excited," another fan added.

A third fan expressed confidence, stating, "I think we’re just fine. We’re just fine. Our attack looked great. If we can keep it going this game, I have no worries at all."

What they're saying:

Another match brought another win for Team USA, and another day the World Cup brings folks of all ages and all backgrounds together.

"It is crazy how much soccer and the World Cup being in America is perfectly timed. Everyone’s coming together," a fan noted.

Another attendee said, "It’s great to see everybody that’s patriotic, going for the U.S."

"Everybody just coming around and enjoying soccer and the vibe that it’s bringing to the US. I think it’s great to grow soccer here and hopefully more people get involved even after the World Cup is gone," a watch party visitor shared.

Another fan reflected on the atmosphere, saying, "It feels good. In a world filled with gloom and despair it’s nice to have the world come together for something as beautiful as soccer."

What's next:

All these fans are already getting ready for the next USA match. They will play Turkey next Thursday. There is another match going on right now, featuring Scotland versus Morocco.