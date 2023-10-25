World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely

One can say this is a story of serendipity of sorts: making the right decision at the right time.

Scott Powell, who lives in Mesa, made a $5 bet back on June 9, betting that the Arizona Diamondbacks would make it to the World Series. He also doubled down by betting that they would take on the Texas Rangers.

The odds at the time? 20,000 to one. For comparison, officials with the National Weather Service state, on their website, that the odds of a person being struck by lightning in an estimated lifetime of 80 years is only 15,300 to one.

As it turns out, the D-backs won the NLCS, and the Rangers won the ALCS, resulting in a World Series matchup few expected.

Powell was watching Game Seven of the NLCS when the D-backs won. That moment meant Powell's $5 bet won him $1,000.

"It's incredible," said Powell. "I don’t know any feeling that can beat that."

Powell's history with the D-backs go way back. He is a lifelong D-backs fans, and even attended the team's very first game in 1998. He also saved newspaper clippings from the teams 2001 World Series win.

Powell said he places small bets on his home teams from time to time. The bet he made wasn’t exactly out of left field.

"Long odds, for two teams, that I thought, you know, everyone was underestimating," said Powell. "Watching the D-backs, I knew how they were playing. I saw that the Rangers were playing similar, so I dropped down the five on it."

A statement showing what Scott Powell won

Powell has already bought World Series ticket sfor a possible Game Five to cheer on his team.

"Hopefully, it’s a magical night," Powell said. "I would love for that to be the victory for the D-backs, and be there for that."

As for the World Series, Powell has bet 50 cents that the D-backs will win the Rangers. Should that happen, he can expect to win another $200.