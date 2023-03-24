Wrong-way crash on Loop 202 causes delays for drivers heading to Phoenix
PHOENIX - A wrong-way crash on Loop 202 is causing major traffic delays for commuters heading into Phoenix early Friday morning.
According to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of an eastbound driver in the westbound lanes just before 4 a.m near Scottsdale Road.
The car eventually crashed into another vehicle. causing minor injuries.
The right lanes are currently blocked for the investigation.
Traffic backup on Loop 202.