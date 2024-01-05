Adam Sandler plays pickup game before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado

Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona’s McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado.

Wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt and turquoise shorts, the comedian played a game of 3-on-3 about two hours before Thursday night’s game.

In a short video shot by a reporter for Arizona’s rivals.com fan site, Sandler flipped a pass over his head before playing defense.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - JANUARY 04: Actor Adam Sandler plays a pickup game with Arizona Wildcats managers prior to the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at McKale Center on January 04, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

An avid basketball player, Sandler has a sister who lives in Tucson and has been spotted in the city numerous times.



