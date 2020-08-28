Arizona Cardinals won't have fans at first two home games

article

The Arizona Cardinals announced there won't be fans at the first two home games of the season due to COVID-19.

The home opener is on September 20 against the Washington Redskins, and the Detroit Lions come to town the following Sunday on the 27th.

In July, the Cardinals voided all 2020 season tickets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to season-ticket holders, the Cardinals said all previous season-ticket sales have been voided for the 2020 season. Season-ticket holders retain all renewal rights to their tickets for the 2021 season, however, refunds can be requested.

Single-game tickets will be made available for purchase if local and state COVID-19 guidelines allow for fans to attend sporting events, even in a limited capacity.

In the event that single-game tickets become available, season-ticket holders would get the first opportunity to purchase them.