Arizona Coyotes officials fly to speak on likely relocation: reports

The Arizona Coyotes are going to get an up-close look at Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a reporter with a Canadian sports website.

Elliotte Friedman stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the team is expected to visit facilities in Utah after their final game of the season against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

According to sources, team officials flew out to speak with the team ahead of tonight's game in Edmonton against the Oilers.

Rumors began flying earlier this week that relocation was on the Coyotes' radar after a report that the mayor of Scottsdale was not interested in helping the Coyotes build a stadium at a site coming up for auction in June near the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

That auction date is set for June 27.

Tempe voters rejected a proposal for the new arena at the site of an old garbage dump near Tempe Town Lake in May 2023.

Following the rejection, The Associated Press reported that the Coyotes were interested in purchasing a piece of land in Mesa near the site of the old Fiesta Mall.

That report was published in August and momentum for a proposal seems to have fizzled out as a move to Utah appears to be imminent.

The Coyotes have three games left this season against the Oilers and Calgary Flames on the road before their season finale back in Arizona.