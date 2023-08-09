Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Coyotes owner plans to buy land in Mesa for possible arena, entertainment district

By FOX 10 Staff
MESA, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes could have a new home in Mesa.

The hockey team confirmed that the owner, Alex Meruelo, executed a Letter of Intent to buy a parcel of land in the city to potentially build a sports arena and entertainment district. They still plan to explore other sites in the East Valley as well.

"The Coyotes remain committed to building the first privately funded sports facility in Arizona history and ensuring the Valley as the Club’s permanent home," officials said.

The team did not specify the location of the land parcel.

Earlier this year, voters in Tempe turned down a proposal to have the team build the arena there, forcing the team to look for other options.

The Coyotes will play their upcoming season at Mullett Arena on the ASU campus.