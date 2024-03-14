Bajema, Smith lead Utah to 90-57 rout of Arizona State at Pac-12 Tournament

Cole Bajema scored a career-high 22 points, Deivon Smith was one assist shy of his fourth triple-double of the season and Utah rolled over Arizona State 90-57 on Wednesday night in the Pac-12 Tournament.

No. 6-seeded Utah will play No. 3 Colorado in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Bajema, who scored a career-high 21 points four games ago before scoring 3, 5, and 0 points in the next three games, hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and 7 of 11 shots overall.

Smith had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Hunter Erickson had 11 points and Gabe Madsen 10 for the Utes (19-13).

Frankie Collins scored 20 points and Kamari Lands 11 for Arizona State (14-18).

ASU Sports

Utah shot 70% in the first half and Bajema led the way with 14 points and 4 of 6 3-pointers. The Utes already led 31-18 before Bajema hit three 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions for a 40-18 lead with 4 1/2 minutes to go. The Utes’ lead peaked at 28 points when Bajema made a layup with 90 seconds left and they led 47-22 at halftime.

Bajema hit a 3-pointer to put the Utes up by 33 points midway through the second half and the lead peaked at 35 when Jayden Peat hit a 3 with 43 seconds left.

The Utes finished the game at 59% from the field and made 12 of 26 3-pointers. Arizona State shot 31% overall and made 3 of 19 3-pointers.