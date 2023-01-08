Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Greenlee County

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkins lymphoma cancer

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
MLB
FOX 32 Chicago
liam hendricks white sox getty article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 24: Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox (R) and Seby Zavala #44 celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 24, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Gett

Expand

CHICAGO - Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which is a form of cancer.

"Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," Hendriks wrote on social media. "However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

Hendriks said he plans to start on treatment on Monday.

"I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible," he said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

In a statement, Chicago White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn said the team is doing everything they can to support Hendriks during his cancer treatment.

"Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy," Hahn said.