Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

D-backs All-Star Carroll ‘day to day’ after exiting game with right shoulder soreness

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Diamondbacks
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll left Thursday’s game against Tampa Bay because of right shoulder soreness.

Manager Torey Lovullo said further testing is not needed and Carroll is day to day.

Carroll, who had surgery on his right shoulder in May 2021, said he was "shook up" when feeling something in his shoulder during his second at-bat of the game in the third inning.

"It was a really weird feeling in my shoulder that I hadn’t felt since the injury," Carroll said after a 6-1 loss. "I was pretty concerned. I just wanted to make sure the stability was all there. They checked it out and I got the green light there, which was a huge weight off my shoulders."

Tampa Bay Rays v Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 29: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets ready in the batters box against the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field on June 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Carroll lined out to shortstop in his first at-bat, then struck out in the third against Yonny Chirinos, ending the inning. Carroll stayed in right field in the fourth but was moving his shoulder around while standing in the field. He talked to athletic trainers when the half-inning ended.

"I removed him from the game after having a brief conversation," Lovullo said. "We ask our athletes to speak up when they’re not well."

"The last thing I wanted to do was go out there and make it even worse. We went down in the tunnel and did some testing and that alleviated my concerns over stability," Carroll said.

Carroll was selected 16th overall in the 2019 amateur draft.

Two years ago, Carroll had a torn labrum repaired. The 22-year-old is batting .290 with 20 doubles, 17 homers, 44 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. He was elected to start in next month’s All-Star Game in his hometown of Seattle.