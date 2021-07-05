Fiserv Forum: Indoor watch parties set for Games 1, 2 of NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks have a new way for Bucks fans to catch Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

In addition to the watch parties at the Deer District which draw thousands of fans, the Bucks are hosting an indoor watch party within Fiserv Forum – allowing for fans to watch the game on the arena’s scoreboard.

"We’re going to be allowing people who want to buy a ticket to come into Fiserv Forum, have air conditioning and a seat. We’ll have the game running in there," said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Marketing Officer.

Tickets for the indoor watch party are $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. There will be reserved seating in the lower bowl for the indoor watch parties and concessions will be open. Tickets for the indoor watch parties can be purchased HERE. Gates for the indoor watch parties will open one hour prior to tipoff.

"It will be a little bit different – this is the first time we’ve tried this watch party inside. We expect the demand will be great for this," Godsey said.

For fans heading down to the plaza at Fiserv Forum, they are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance. RSVPs can be made HERE. Gates for the outdoor watch parties will open two hours before tipoff.

The outdoor watch parties will continue for all remaining games of the NBA Finals, with the indoor watch parties also scheduled for potential Games 5 and 7 of the series. Additional watch party details for those games will be announced following Game 2.