Florida A&M, ASU cancel basketball game amid power outage at Desert Financial Arena

article

The men’s basketball game between Florida A&M and Arizona State has been canceled due to an arena power outage.

Both teams agreed to cancel Tuesday’s game after a facilities issue caused a power outage at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

The cancelation comes as games across the country are being postponed or canceled due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The women’s game between UC Irvine and Arizona State, originally scheduled to be played before the men’s game at Desert Financial Arena, was moved to the Sun Devils’ practice facility. The game was not open to the public.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More sports news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.