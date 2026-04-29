Josh Mauro: Former Arizona Cardinals player dies at 35

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The Brief Josh Mauro, a defensive lineman who played for the Arizona Cardinals, died last week at the age of 35, his family announced on social media. Mauro had three stints with the Cardinals, playing for them from 2014-2017, and then again in 2020 and 2021. Mauro's cause of death was not released by his family.



Josh Mauro, a former defensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals, died on April 23, his family announced on social media.

The backstory:

Mauro was 35 years old. He had three stints with the Cardinals, playing for Arizona from 2014-2017, and then again in 2020 and 2021. Mauro had four sacks in 55 career games with the Cardinals.

Mauro also played for the Giants and Raiders during his NFL career.

What they're saying:

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven," Josh's father, Greg, wrote in a Facebook post. "The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express."

Cardinals statement on Mauro's death

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss."

Adrian Wilson, JJ Watt react to Mauro's death

What we don't know:

Mauro's cause of death was not shared by his family.