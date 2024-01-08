Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill catches 13th TD of season days after fire damages home

article

Less than a week after a fire damaged his home, Tyreek Hill ended his remarkable regular season with an impressive stat line for the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Hill finished the game with seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, his 13th TD of the season.

The Super Bowl champion celebrated with a back flip in the end zone four days after a fire was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom at his South Florida home on Jan. 3.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Hill was at practice when the incident occurred at the $6.9 million residence. Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press last week that the fire was accidental.

According to the AP, Taylor did not provide the age of the child, or the amount of damage caused by the fire. He said the investigation is now closed.

A fire caused damage to Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's home on Jan. 3 in South Florida. (Photo courtesy of WSVN)

Miami television station WSVN showed a large amount of black smoke coming from the roof as firefighters doused the house with water. Firefighters appeared to be working on the highest parts of the home. Citing a property listing, the AP reported that multiple bedrooms, a home theater and a den were among the rooms upstairs.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters gathered outside the house on Jan. 3 that some family members were home at the time of the fire.

The All-Pro receiver posted stellar numbers this regular season with 119 receptions, 13 touchdowns, and a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards.

Miami lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night with the AFC East division title on the line. The Bills not only won the division but earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, while the Dolphins fell to the sixth seed and will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.








