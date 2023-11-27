Expand / Collapse search

Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after 11 games

By Ryan Gaydos
File: Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers on October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers on Monday fired head coach Frank Reich following the team’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Reich was in the middle of his first season with the Panthers. He had just taken over play-calling duties two weeks ago but the Panthers failed to score more than 10 points. The team hasn’t scored more than 20 points since Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10.

"I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well," team owner David Tepper said in a statement.

"Effective immediately, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior Assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties."

