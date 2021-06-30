RallyTheValley: Restaurants in Phoenix area showing tasty support for the Suns

As the Phoenix Suns go against the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, bars, restaurants and bakeries in the Phoenix area are doing what they can to #RallyTheValley.

Bakeries offer Suns-themed treats

"We posted these last night, and we hadn’t even made them yet, and we already sold out of what we were going to make today," said Brady Breese, co-owner of Urban Cookies.

The Rally The Valley Churro Cupcake at Urban Cookies was a hot item. The orange and purple-colored confection symbolized the sweet run the team was on, and Breese is savoring that run

"I remember being a teenager in 1993, and it’s been a long time coming. We’re super excited about the Suns," said Breese.

if #VamosSuns is more your thing, La Purisia Bakery is offering a purple and orange Concha.

"I’m gonna say the Suns are gonna win! We’re the good luck charm," said La Purisima Bakery Manager Irma Arellano.

Brewery offering Suns-themed meal

Meanwhile, Wilderness Brewing in Downtown Phoenix has a heartier option for a pregame meal, in the form of the Suns Burger, which is complete with locally-sourced purple bun and a sunnyside-up egg.

"Wanna thank the Suns so much for bringing life back to Downtown. It’s been quite a tough year because last year, COVID was raging. And now, we have people coming Downtown who are so excited to be here, so we said we better call some of our Arizona farmers and put together an all Suns burger and cocktail to go with that," said Jonathan Buford, who owns Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company.

