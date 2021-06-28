Meet Mr. ORNG, the Phoenix Suns' superfan who is psyching up the crowd

The Phoenix Suns are playing the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 on Monday. The Suns are ahead 3-1, which means one more win will put the Suns in the NBA finals for the first time since 1993.

While many fans are cheering the team on, one of them really stands out.

Patrick Batillo might look like your typical Suns' fan until it's game day.

"Moved here when I was 7, the Barkley days, and I've been a season ticket holder for 16 years."

Batillo's alter ego is Mr. ORNG, and he's been a staple at Suns' games for more than a decade.

It doesn't take long for Batillo to transform into the Suns' superfan, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say he bleeds basketball orange.

Batillo is also the head basketball coach at Peoria High School.

"They have fun with it. Some of them didn't know because I don't make it the focus of what I am, but they know now, all of them. Especially the incoming freshman. They think it's funny. They're like ‘You’re our coach, to see you in that light.' They say it makes sense with the energy I bring and expect from them."

Mr. ORNG hopes to keep rallying the Valley all the way to an NBA title. Something that would mean so much to him and a fan base that's showing the world this truly is Planet Orange.

"People say ‘'Oh what if there’s another Mr. Orange or Mrs. Orange?' That's the point, right? That's why I've been Mr. ORNG. More people that can bring their passion in a way that's unique to them. Anything that allows people to find that passion of the Suns and how they can share it and what is important to them. That's what it's all about. Sot he more fans that we can have, do that, and that allows us to have that platform and to show the passion that we have for our team," Batillo said.

Batillo says aside from psyching up the crowd inside the arena, he likes to give back to the community. He likes to go to food banks and soup kitchens dressed up as Mr. ORNG.

