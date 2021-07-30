Suns take Day’Ron Sharpe, trade rights to Nets

article

The Phoenix Suns selected Day’Ron Sharpe with the 29th overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft but quickly traded the rights to the North Carolina big man to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal to land shooting guard Landry Shamet.

The Sharpe trade to the Nets was announced during the draft. Published reports said the Suns were getting Shamet, a three-year veteran who was the No. 26 selection in 2018 out of Wichita State, in exchange for the pick and guard Jevon Carter.

The Suns sent out a news release on the night of July 29 confirming Sharpe had been traded to Brooklyn but saying the "planned trade has other terms and is not yet final."

The 6-foot-4 Shamet averaged 9.3 points per game last season for Brooklyn and shot 38.7% from 3-point range and 40.8% from the field. He is expected to be Phoenix’s backup shooting guard behind Devin Booker.

Without mentioning Shamet, Phoenix general manager James Jones said he wanted to add another veteran player to a roster that made it to the NBA Finals before losing in six games to Milwaukee.

"We value experience," Jones said. "For us coming out of the draft with a player who can contribute I think we did that in a roundabout way."

Jones said the Suns went into the draft thinking, "How can we continue to build a team, add some experience and at the same time add some more size? We took the day to explore our options and we did something we think will benefit us in the long run."

Sharpe earned All-ACC freshman team honors after averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels. He shot 51.9% from the floor and tied for the team lead with 26 blocks.

Shamet, 23, will be joining his fourth team in four seasons. He was drafted by Philadelphia and has played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn. Shamet has a connection with Suns coach Monty Williams, who was an assistant with the Sixers during the 2018-19 season.

Shamet has one year and $3.8 million remaining on his rookie deal and will become a restricted free agent after next season. He is eligible to sign an extension starting Aug. 6.

