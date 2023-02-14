Super Bowl LVII: Game averages 113 million, becomes 3rd most-watched in history

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
24
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Super Bowl LVII: Game averages 113 million, becomes 3rd most-watched in history

By Joe Reedy
Published 
Super Bowl
Associated Press
Super Bowl LVII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference article

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 13: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen during a press conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Fox was hoping the matchup of two top teams in the Super Bowl and a close game would lead to a record night.

Even though Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles came down to a field goal with 8 seconds remaining, Fox fell just short of its goal.

The Chiefs' rally to defeat the Eagles 38-35 is on pace to become the third most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people watching, according to preliminary numbers released Monday.

Fox said the audience estimate includes the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL's digital sites. The figures are via Nielsen's Fast National data and Adobe Analytics.

The 2015 game between New England and Seattle on NBC holds the record at 114,442,000 viewers (not including streaming), followed by Super Bowl 51 in 2017 on Fox between Atlanta and New England (113,668,000).

This was Fox's 10th Super Bowl since it began airing NFL games in 1994 and the second most-watched program in Fox Sports history.

It would also be a slight increase over the 112.3 million average for last year's Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was broadcast by NBC and Telemundo and streamed on Peacock and NFL digital sites.

According to Adobe Analytics, this year's digital feed averaged a Super Bowl-record 7 million streams, an 18% increase over last year (6 million) and more than double Fox's last Super Bowl in 2020 (3.4 million).

It was the third straight year the streaming average has surpassed 5 million. The first Super Bowl to be streamed, in 2012, averaged 346,000.

Rihanna's halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most watched in Super Bowl history. Katy Perry's 2015 performance holds the top mark at 121 million.

The Spanish-language audience average for the game was 951,000, a record for the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language cable television history. It was also the most watched non-soccer event in Spanish-language cable history.

The Spanish-language number is down from last year's record of 1.9 million on Telemundo, which unlike Fox Deportes has broadcast affiliates in 90 markets.

The Super Bowl has been televised in Spanish in the United States since 2014.

Final Nielsen data will be available on Tuesday, including the English-language television-only figures. After Super Bowls averaged over 100 million viewers from 2010-18, four of the five games before this year had fallen short of that number because of cord-cutting. That included 95.2 million for the 2021 Super Bowl between Tampa Bay and Kansas City, which was the game's lowest TV-only average since 2007.

If Sunday's number can better the 99.18 million from last year, it would mark the first time since 2015 there had been two straight years of increases.

Unsurprisingly, Kansas City and Philadelphia were the two highest-ranked markets. Kansas City led the way with a 52.0 rating and 87 share followed by Philadelphia’s 46.3/77.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in. The share refers to a percentage of the TV-watching audience viewing a particular program at the time.

Cincinnati, which lost to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game, and Minneapolis also recorded 77 shares.

The flood of ads during what is easily television’s most-watched event of the year was heavy on celebrities — Ben Affleck, Ozzy Osbourne, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Martha Stewart and "Breaking Bad" cast members.

Steve Williamson, senior vice president of the market research firm GWI. said surveys show that trust in brands is down this year and companies were looking for well-known names for a boost.

"There wasn’t a primary brand that took over the Super Bowl," he said. "There were all sorts of brands from alcohol to gambling to Jesus."

Fox also said 15.5 million people watched the season premiere of Gordon Ramsay's competition show "Next Level Chef" following the game. The spot after the Super Bowl is usually the most-coveted time slot on television.