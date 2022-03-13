Tom Brady announces he's coming out of retirement to return for 23rd season in NFL

article

Tom Brady announced Sunday that he's coming out retirement and will return for his 23rd season to the National Football League.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the announcement on Twitter saying "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," he wrote.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement in January, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future.

RELATED: Tom Brady: Sports world reacts to 7-time SB champ’s possible retirement

Brady, 44, has the most touchdown passes in NFL history (624), most passing yards in NFL history (84,520,) 243 regular-season wins, the most in NFL history, and the most in NFL playoff wins in NFL history (35).

Advertisement

This is a developing story that will be updated. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.