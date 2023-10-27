World Series Game 1 updates: D-backs lead Rangers 5-3

The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

World Series 2023: Everything you need to know

Game updates

7 pm: Zac Gallen makes quick work of the Rangers in the 5th.

D-backs - 5

Rangers - 3

6:52 pm: We go to the bottom of the 5th.

Ketel Marte knocks in a run! D-backs lead the Rangers, 5-3.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high-fives teammates after scoring in the third inning during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Frid (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Corbin Carroll, RF Ketel Marte, 2B Gabriel Moreno, C Christian Walker, 1B Tommy Pham, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Alek Thomas, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

Texas Rangers Lineup