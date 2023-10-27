World Series Game 1 updates: D-backs lead Rangers 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.
Game updates
7 pm: Zac Gallen makes quick work of the Rangers in the 5th.
D-backs - 5
Rangers - 3
6:52 pm: We go to the bottom of the 5th.
D-backs - 5
Rangers - 3
6:45 pm: Ketel Marte knocks in a run! D-backs lead the Rangers, 5-3.
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high-fives teammates after scoring in the third inning during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Frid (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup
- Corbin Carroll, RF
- Ketel Marte, 2B
- Gabriel Moreno, C
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Tommy Pham, DH
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
- Alek Thomas, CF
- Evan Longoria, 3B
- Geraldo Perdomo, SS
Texas Rangers Lineup
- Marcus Semien, 2B
- Corey Seager, SS
- Evan Carter, LF
- Adolis Garcia, RF
- Mitch Garver, DH
- Jonah Heim, C
- Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
- Josh Jung, 3B
- Leody Taveras, CF