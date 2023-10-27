Expand / Collapse search

World Series Game 1 updates: D-backs lead Rangers 5-3

World Series
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

Game updates

7 pm: Zac Gallen makes quick work of the Rangers in the 5th. 
D-backs - 5
Rangers - 3
6:52 pm: We go to the bottom of the 5th.
D-backs - 5
Rangers - 3
6:45 pm: Ketel Marte knocks in a run! D-backs lead the Rangers, 5-3. #WorldSeries #EmbraceTheChaos #fox10dbacks

World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v. Texas Rangers - Game One

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high-fives teammates after scoring in the third inning during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Frid (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup 

  1. Corbin Carroll, RF
  2. Ketel Marte, 2B
  3. Gabriel Moreno, C
  4. Christian Walker, 1B
  5. Tommy Pham, DH
  6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
  7. Alek Thomas, CF
  8. Evan Longoria, 3B
  9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

Texas Rangers Lineup

  1. Marcus Semien, 2B
  2. Corey Seager, SS
  3. Evan Carter, LF
  4. Adolis Garcia, RF
  5. Mitch Garver, DH
  6. Jonah Heim, C
  7. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
  8. Josh Jung, 3B
  9. Leody Taveras, CF