Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the upper 70s on Friday in Phoenix

The Brief We'll see a high of about 78 degrees on Feb. 21 in the Valley. Temps will warm into the 80s this weekend. Next week will be even warmer – 90 degrees is possible!



Our warm streak continues.

We'll stay in the 70s on Friday, but things will be warming up this weekend.

What To Expect:

A storm system passes to our north Thursday through Friday and a cold front passes Arizona. As a result, the high temperature may dip back into the upper 70s on Friday.

The dip is not long-lasting. By Saturday, the high is forecast to rebound to around 80 and Sunday is expected to reach 83 degrees.

Dig deeper:

Although there's room for change, the long-range forecast seems to suggest dry conditions through the rest of February with a potential system in early March. Too early for details, but something to watch!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com