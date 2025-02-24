Arizona weather forecast: Big warm up happening this week in Phoenix

The Brief The high in Phoenix on Feb. 24 will be about 86 degrees. This week, the National Weather Service says we could see the first 90 degree day of the year. This weekend, highs will cool back down into the 70s.



Too soon?

We may see the 90s this week in the Valley for the first time this year.

Weather in the Valley:

The low at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday morning was 52 degrees, which is two degrees above normal for this time of year, the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Feb. 23.

The high in Phoenix was 82, which is above normal for this time of year.

On Monday, we'll see a high near 86°F in Phoenix.

What they're saying:

By mid-week, we could see a high of 90°F in Phoenix.

"Things warm up heading into next week, with good chances (50% and high) of seeing the the first 90 degree temperatures of the year in many lower desert locations including Phoenix," NWS said on X.

Weather in the High Country:

There will be a warm-up in Flagstaff this week, too.

"The warm up really kicks in early in the coming week, with near-record highs. Some slightly cooler temperatures arrive behind a backdoor front Wednesday & Thursday, but highs will still be above normal. Want some precipitation? There is a slight chance on Saturday," NWS said.

Cool down coming this weekend

What's next:

Beginning Saturday, temps will drop back into the 70s in the Valley and remain cool next week.

On March 3, there will even be a chance for rain in Phoenix.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com