Arizona weather forecast: Temps nearing triple digits in Phoenix

The Brief Temps are heating up in Arizona. Triple digits are in the forecast this week in Phoenix. On Wednesday in the Valley, we'll see a high near 98 degrees.



Are you ready? Triple digits are ahead!

As high pressure builds and centers over the Southwest this week, we'll see our first triple-digit days of the year in Phoenix. Plus, record temperatures will be possible around the state beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday.

What To Expect:

In Phoenix, the high temperature warmed to 94 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions prevailed, as winds remained generally light.

On Wednesday, the high temperature warms to the upper 90s and by Thursday, the forecast high hits 100 degrees. This will be the first time Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hits 100 this year. The record currently sits at 100 degrees on Thursday.

Friday may break a record, too. The forecast high is 101 degrees, and the current record is 99 degrees, set in 2023. Saturday is expected to hit 100 degrees, and the current record is also 99 degrees.

Looking Further Ahead:

The pattern will finally start to break down over the weekend. The strong ridge of warm air will begin to sink south as a system passes well to the north of Arizona.

As a result, slightly more mild air will slide into the region from the west. This will bring temperatures back to the low 90s on Sunday and into early next week. It will also be breezy over the weekend with stronger winds in northern Arizona.

