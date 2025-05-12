Arizona weather forecast: Roller-coaster week of temps in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Arizona weather forecast: Roller-coaster week of temps in Phoenix

By and
Published  May 12, 2025 6:23am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/12/25

A hot and breezy Monday in the Valley with a high near 100 degrees.

The Brief

    • We'll start the week with warm temps on May 12 in Phoenix with a high near 100°F.
    • Temps will drop into the 80s before warming back up into the 90s later this week.

PHOENIX - Monday will be a warm day, but temps will be on a roller-coaster ride this week in the Valley.

What To Expect:

On May 12 in Phoenix, we'll see breezy conditions with a high near 100°F.

"A weather system moving through the Western U.S. will bring widespread breezy to locally windy conditions early this week," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X. "Peak wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are anticipated during the next couple afternoons and evenings."

On Tuesday, highs will drop into the 90s, and on Wednesday, we'll see the 80s, before temps warm back up into the 90s for the rest of the week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

