Arizona weather forecast: Roller-coaster week of temps in Phoenix

The Brief We'll start the week with warm temps on May 12 in Phoenix with a high near 100°F. Temps will drop into the 80s before warming back up into the 90s later this week.



Monday will be a warm day, but temps will be on a roller-coaster ride this week in the Valley.

What To Expect:

On May 12 in Phoenix, we'll see breezy conditions with a high near 100°F.

"A weather system moving through the Western U.S. will bring widespread breezy to locally windy conditions early this week," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X. "Peak wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are anticipated during the next couple afternoons and evenings."

On Tuesday, highs will drop into the 90s, and on Wednesday, we'll see the 80s, before temps warm back up into the 90s for the rest of the week.

