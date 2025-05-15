Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps on Thursday in the Valley

The Brief Officials say "spring-like weather" is expected in Phoenix this week. Temperatures are hovering slightly below average for this time of year. Triple digits are back in the forecast next week.



"Spring-like weather" is expected this week in the Valley.

"Very Spring-like weather conditions are expected through the next 7 days as a weather system departs the region today followed by another system moving in this weekend," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote Wednesday on X.

What To Expect:

On Thursday in Phoenix, highs will climb back into the 90s.

Weekend Outlook

Highs will stay in the 90s on Friday and Saturday before dropping into the 80s on Sunday.

What's next:

Next week, triple digits are back in the forecast.

