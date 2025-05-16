Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix

By and
Published  May 16, 2025 6:10am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/16/25

A sunny and warm Friday in Phoenix with a high in the 90s.

The Brief

    • Friday will be slightly warmer in Phoenix.
    • Temperatures are hovering slightly below average for this time of year.
    • Triple digits are back in the forecast next week.

PHOENIX - "Spring-like weather" is expected this week in the Valley.

"Very Spring-like weather conditions are expected through the next 7 days as a weather system departs the region today followed by another system moving in this weekend," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote Wednesday on X.

What To Expect:

On Thursday in Phoenix, the high reached 90 degrees around 4:40 p.m.

Weather conditions on Friday will be much of the same in the Valley, with a slightly warmer high of 94°F.

Weekend Outlook

Highs will stay in the 90s on Saturday before dropping into the 80s on Sunday.

What's next:

Next week, triple digits are back in the forecast.

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

