Arizona weather forecast: Hot weekend ahead in Phoenix with triple-digits highs

The Brief Temperatures are heating up in the Valley. Forecasters are calling for triple-digit temperatures, starting on Friday and lasting through Mother's Day. Next week, we'll see heat relief with highs dropping into the upper-80s.



Officials with the National Weather Service say changes are coming in terms of the weather pattern we've been experiencing recently.

What To Expect On Friday:

Forecasters say "high temperatures will rise to the century mark across the lower deserts as early as Friday."

On May 9, we're expected to reach a high of 102°F in Phoenix.

This Weekend:

NWS officials say a high of 104°F and 105°F is expected for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Looking Further Ahead:

Relief is in sight! Highs in the Valley are expected to drop into the 90s and 80s next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com