Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami, Rio Verde/Salt River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, San Carlos, Deer Valley, East Valley, Gila Bend, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Yuma County, Dripping Springs, Northwest Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila River Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Central Phoenix, Central La Paz, West Pinal County, Superior
2
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat possible this weekend

By and
Updated  June 11, 2025 6:27am MST
Weather Forecast
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/11/2025

It's going to be a hot week, and it could get even hotter this weekend.

The Brief

    • A high near 106°F is expected for the Phoenix area on Wednesday.
    • High temperatures could reach 112°F by Sunday.
    • An Extreme Heat Watch will take effect from Saturday morning to Monday evening.

PHOENIX - Officials with the National Weather Service are warning people of the possibility of extreme heat this weekend.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain above average for the rest of the workweek.

Today:

Forecasters with NWS's Phoenix office say a high near 106°F is expected for the Phoenix area on Wednesday, with the possibility of wind gusts as high as 20mph.

For Wednesday night, a low of around 80°F is expected, with light winds.

Tomorrow:

On Thursday, forecasts call for sunny conditions, with a high of around 106°F.

This Weekend:

NWS officials say an Extreme Heat Watch is set to take effect from the morning of Saturday, June 14 to the evening of Monday, June 16 for the Phoenix area.

For Saturday, forecasts are calling for a high near 108°F, rising to near 112°F for Sunday and Monday.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include: 

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire. 

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

