Arizona weather forecast: Warm Thursday in Phoenix; extreme heat expected this weekend

The Brief We'll see a high of 108°F for the Phoenix area on Thursday. High temperatures could reach 112°F by Father's Day. An Extreme Heat Watch will take effect from Saturday morning to Monday evening.



The heat is on in the Valley this week, especially this weekend where temperatures will be over 110 beginning on Father’s Day!

What To Expect on Thursday:

On June 12, we'll see a high of 108 degrees, with a low of 82 degrees.

"High temperatures this afternoon are forecasted to be very similar to that of the past couple of days. Try to limit your time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and check on those most vulnerable. If you have to be outside make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

What to Expect This Weekend:

It will be dry for the remainder of the week with a ridge building off the Pacific this weekend, bringing us soaring temperatures just in time for Father’s Day.

Sunday and Monday will bring some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far with an Extreme Heat Watch Saturday morning through Monday evening for portions of central Arizona.

This includes Maricopa County. Daytime highs could reach 110-115 during this time. Heat-related illnesses will be on the rise as well. By next week, a shortwave will begin to drop temperatures with plenty of sunshine and dry weather for the Valley.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather