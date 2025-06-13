Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning issued in Phoenix

The Brief On Friday in the Valley, we'll see a high near 107 degrees. Extreme heat is expected this weekend in Phoenix. Temperatures on Father's Day are expected to reach 113°F.



It's going to be a warm Father's Day weekend in Arizona as extreme heat is expected in parts of the state.

What To Expect on Friday:

It is a quiet and warm morning across the state. High temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday, but it will still be a scorcher!

We will hit 107 in Phoenix at around 4 p.m. Winds will be noticeable in the High Country, up to around 30 mph, and we will see light breezes in the Valley, up to around 20 mph.

High clouds will pass overhead, with most cloud cover around sunset. Lows will drop back to around 80 degrees tonight in Phoenix.

What to Expect This Weekend:

Saturday will be a hotter day, statewide. Temperatures will climb by a couple of degrees. We will see high clouds overhead, and breezes will stay a bit lighter than today.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s by 9 a.m., and well past 100 degrees by 12 p.m. The high will reach 113 degrees in the Valley, and the upper 80s, 90s and 100s in the High Country.

Temperatures will be near-daily records all across Arizona. Skies are looking clear and the weather will stay dry.

Hiking trails closed

Next Week:

Monday will be another near-record hot day across the state, but a minor cool down is expected on Tuesday.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

