Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat kicks off the week in Phoenix

The Brief We'll stay hot on June 16 in Phoenix with a high near 114°F. Highs will stay over 110 degrees for the rest of the work week. This weekend, highs will dip into the low-100s.



Here we go, again! Temperatures starting in the 80s on Monday morning will quickly climb into the triple digits by mid-morning and jump above 110 degrees this afternoon in the Phoenix Metro.

What To Expect:

Phoenix is forecast to reach a high of 114 degrees Monday afternoon. The average high temperature is 105 degrees, and the record for the date is 115°F, set back in 2021. The "blow-drier effect" will be in full force the next couple of days, thanks to breezy winds of 20-25 mph in Phoenix.

In northern Arizona, high temperatures will climb into the 80s and 90s with a few spots hitting the low 100s. Gusts of 30-35 mph are forecast in places like Flagstaff and Show Low.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for Phoenix and most of Southern Arizona through 8 p.m. tonight. In the Grand Canyon, the warning is in place through 7 p.m. on Friday for points below 4,000 ft elevation. This indicates the risk for heat stress is high, especially between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Big picture view:

In the long run, temperatures will remain above 110 degrees in the Valley through the work week with a moderate drop into the low 100s by the end of the weekend. No rain in the immediate future, as we eagerly await the monsoonal pattern to develop.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather