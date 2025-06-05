Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry conditions expected on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief Near-normal temps are expected on June 5 in the Valley. We'll see a high of 99 degrees on Thursday. Triple digits are back in the forecast beginning Friday.



Now that the rain has moved out of the Valley, we'll see dry conditions and warmer temps for the rest of the week.

What To Expect:

On June 5, we can expect sunny skies and a high of about 99 degrees in Phoenix.

What they're saying:

"Near normal temperatures for today and tomorrow. Temperatures will gradually rise to above normal temperatures by this weekend along with widespread Moderate HeatRisk across the Desert SW," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

What's next:

On Friday, triple digits will be back in the forecast.

Next week will stay warm with highs in the mid-100s.

