‘They are forming like roaches’: 6 storms over Atlantic, Pacific regions tie a modern record

There were six active storm systems in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific regions earlier this week, tying a record for the number of combined storms in both areas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Eric Blake, a scientist with the National Hurricane Center, tweeted Doppler photos showing the storms that have formed in the basins.

“Anyone want a tropical storm? They are forming like roaches out there!” he said.

There are two hurricanes, Humberto and Jerry, in the Atlantic Basin; three tropical storms in the Eastern Pacific basin, Kiko, Mario and Lorena; and Imelda was a storm but was labeled a tropical depression by Thursday after making landfall in Houston earlier this week.

All of the tropical storms – including Imelda – formed on Tuesday, according to the Weather Channel.

According to Blake, the number of named storms tied for a modern National Hurricane Center record that was set in September 1992.

September appears to be a peak month in both basins, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Weather Channel reported that in September ocean temperatures are warm and strong winds that typically stop hurricanes and storms from forming are low.